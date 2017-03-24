| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day brings us to a condominium unit in Toronto's Distillery District, for a dawn view facing west towards the city's changing skyline. Submitted to the 88 Scott Street Forum thread by contributor Razz, this photo captures the first morning light hitting the city centre, highlighting the newest addition from this vantage point. At the centre of the image, Concert Properties' topped-out Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed 88 Scott Street can be seen adding to the view.

88 Scott viewed from the Distillery District, image by Forum contributor Razz

