| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of two distinctive condominium towers in Toronto's Distillery District. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Marcus Mitanis, this view shows the architectsAlliance-designed facades of Cityscape and Dream's Clear Spirit and Gooderham Condos, which rise to respective heights of 40 and 35 storeys.

Gooderham and Clear Spirit in Toronto's Distillery District, image by Marcus Mitanis

