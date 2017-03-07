Today's Photo of the Day presents a detail view of the Canada Life Building located at University north of Queen in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Jack Landau, this view highlights the 15-storey building's Beaux Arts architecture. The building is also well known for its tower beacon, added in 1951, whose colour codes provide summarized weather forecasts at a glance.

