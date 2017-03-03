| by Stefan Novakovic |

Just past Toronto's Kipling Station, plans to create a new high-rise community are gradually advancing, with a cluster of towers set to re-shape the south side of Etobicoke's Dundas Street, west of the Line 2 terminus. Set to reach a height of 28 storeys, Concert Properties' Kip One—the first of the new neighbourhood's towers—is now well above grade, as planning continues to advance for future phases and surrounding projects.

Kip One, image courtesy of Concert Properties

Featuring a design by Page + Steele / IBI Group and interiors by U31, Kip One will form part of Concert's Kip District community, a five-building development that will add significant residential density—and new public spaces—to the area. Meanwhile, with a Site Plan Application (SPA) now advancing through the City of Toronto's planning process for the community's next two towers, new renderings of the Kip District's Quadrangle-designed buildings give us a glimpse of the street-fronting high-rises to come. Seen below, the two towers will rise to heights of 20 and 24 storeys.

The future Quadrangle-designed phases of the Kip District, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The new Kip District site plan offers a look at the site's evolving layout. With the upcoming Quadrangle-designed towers facing Dundas, another pair of buildings will be located south of Kip One, allowing for a central square in the middle of the site. The site plan includes a concentration of open space, with substantial mid-block connections between the buildings and landscaping throughout. However, a shared amenity building—which was planned east of the square—has been removed, allowing for an expanded greenscaped space and a parking garage ramp, with the amenity program reconfigured throughout the existing towers.

The updated site plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

South of Kip One and the central square, another two buildings are being planned as future phases, with more concrete plans for this part of the site set to be submitted to the City of Toronto following the approvals process for the Quadrangle-designed towers.

A landscaped exterior fronts Kip One, image courtesy of Concert Properties

Immediately west of the Kip District, meanwhile, plans for another high-rise community are now becoming clearer. Spearheaded by developers Pinnacle International, an 8-tower development is being planned on the 10.5-acre site adjoining the Kip District.

Site plan for the Pinnacle Etobicoke community, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Immediately west of Kip One, the first phase of the Pinnacle Etobicoke community would rise to a height of 25 storeys, with plans for a Turner Fleischer design recently submitted to the City. The new east-west road that wraps around the east and south sides of Kip One would be extended through the Pinnacle site, breaking up what remains a massive block. Alongside seven following towers on podiums, on-site park space is also being planned.

The first phase of Pinnacle Etobicoke (and new parkland) seen alongside the Kip One site, image via submission to the City of Toronto

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and plans for the area continue to take shape.