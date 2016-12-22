| by Jack Landau |

Construction is in full swing for the first phase of The Kip District, Concert Properties' new master-planned community near Kipling subway and GO station in Etobicoke. The project got its start early this Summer, with a ceremonial ground breaking at the development site. This was followed by the completion of the project's two-storey-deep excavation and the subsequent installation of a hammerhead tower crane. Most recently, The Kip District's Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed 28-storey first phase tower has reached a major milestone, with the start of work on the project's ground floor.

Southeast view across The Kip District site, image by Jack Landau

Despite the snow and cold December weather, the first formwork for the ground floor's walls and columns have been put in place towards the centre of the Kip District's diamond-shaped site. At the time of our visit on December 21, buckets of liquid concrete were being hoisted to the ground floor work zone, where the contents were then funnelled into awaiting forms.

Ground level forming for The Kip District's first phase, image by Jack Landau

At the east end of the tower's footprint, an angled excavation reveals the full depth of the first phase's two-level underground parking garage. To the east of the parking garage, future excavation will make way for the community's 'Tower D', set to rise along the north edge of the site, fronting onto Dundas Street West.

Southwest view across The Kip District site, image by Jack Landau

In the coming years, The Kip District site will be filled out with four additional high-rise towers, as well as a standalone low-rise amenity building on the east side of the community. A landscaped green space will feature in the middle of it all.

Site plan for The Kip District, image courtesy of Concert Properties

Additional information and renderings can be found in the Kip District's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.