| by Stefan Novakovic |

In late July of last year, Pinnacle International's proposal for a 25-storey condominium on Etobicoke's Dundas Street West began to take shape through a Site Plan Application (SPA) to the City of Toronto, fleshing out the preliminary details for what would eventually be a multi-tower community dubbed Pinnacle Etobicoke. Recently, a more detailed plan was tabled to the City in late December, bringing to light a revised design for the first tower—at 5415 Dundas West—as well as a preliminary phasing plan for the entirety of the 10.5 acre site.

The updated design, looking southwest, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, Pinnacle Etobicoke's first phase is still planned as a 25-storey tower. While the density, mix of uses, and massing remain largely unchanged, the building's architectural expression has been altered somewhat. Remaining a heavily spandreled composition of grey tones—accented with flashes of orange—the tower now also features a flared extrusion that curves out towards the upper levels.

Looking east, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The Phase One tower now features 273 condominium suites, reduced by just one unit from the 274 suites initially proposed. The project's office and retail uses also remain mostly unaltered. A pair of retail spaces—766 m² and 745 m² in size front Dundas on either side of an office lobby that leads to the approximately 3,600 m² of office space that's spread out across the second and third floors of the building's boxy 8-storey podium. Meanwhile, the architectural plans indicate the larger retail space (located on the west side of the podium) could be subdivided into smaller stores.

The ground floor plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Offering a preview of the later Pinnacle Etobicoke phases, the new submission also outlines the general scope of the master-planned community to come. Immediately west of the first tower, the east half of the community's on-site public park space—appointed by NAK Design Strategies—would be completed as part of Phase One, the park's west side would take shape along with the Phase Two towers. Situated southwest of Phase One, the paired 28- and 20-storey Phase Two towers would rise from a shared podium.

Phases one and two, image via submission to the City of Toronto

An additional four phases are also outlined, with the latter stages of the community filling out the west side of the site. Including the 25-storey Phase One tower, a total of eight towers are planned across the six-phase community. Ranging in height from 22 to 30 storeys, the towers would add thousands of residents to the area west of the line 2 terminus at Kipling Station. Site access would be provided via a new internal road from Shorncliffe Road on the west to the Kip District site on the east, with another new roadway connecting to Dundas Street West.

The site plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The neighbouring Kip District development is already taking shape immediately east of Pinnacle's site. With the project's first tower—known as 'Kip One'—under construction just east of the Pinnacle Etobicoke site, a Site Plan Approval outlining the future phases of the Concert Properties community has also recently been submitted.

Aerial view in late December, the diagonal line denotes the property boundary between the Pinnacle site and the Kip District, with 'Kip One' seen under construction, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

We'll return with a look at the evolving Kip District plans in the coming days, and we'll make sure to keep you updated as the planning process for as the multi-tower Pinnacle Etobicoke community continues. In the meantime, further information about both projects is available via our dataBase files, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space on this page, or join one of the conversations in our Forum.