| by Stefan Novakovic |

Adding to the cluster of recent projects at Dupont and Lansdowne, another infusion of high-rise density could be set to follow Fuse and Fuse2 condo towers now nearing completion at the northwest corner of the Toronto intersection. Submitted on behalf of Fuse developers the Neudorfer Corporation, a new Site Plan Approval (SPA) for the site— technically labelled as 980 Lansdowne in Municipal documents—outlines revised plans for three high-rise rental towers to join a transforming neighbourhood.

The three towers, looking southeast, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Located at the foot of Foundry Avenue immediately west of Lansdowne, the Gabriel Bodor Architect-designed project would see three towers clustered around a new cul de sac, which would form the southern terminus of Foundry. Meanwhile, a recent western extension of Brandon Avenue stretches the street west of Lansdowne to meet Foundry, serving the rather expansive new townhouse community recently built to the northwest.

Aerial view of the site, prior to the construction of Fuse and Fuse 2 to the south, image via Google Maps

The trio of towers would from rise from a C-shaped podium that wraps around the cul-de-sac. In the contemporary urban context, a shared podium of this scale would be an ill fit for most sites, given the lack of permeability imposed at street level. The project's site is a somewhat unusual one, however, as the south side of the property backs out onto the CP rail corridor, while the west boundary meets the CN tracks. Finally, a relatively sharp grade change at the east property line—which does not meet Lansdowne—means that the area's elevated topography does not meet the sidewalk below. This leaves the small Foundry Avenue cul-de-sac and the adjoining Brandon Avenue extension as the site's only ingresses.

Site plan, showing the C-shaped podium, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Given the site's distinctly constrained context, the inclusion of a rather bulky shared podium is more logical, as permeability and through-pedestrian access is inherently quite limited. The podium would provide shared loading/servicing access, along with some combined amenities for tower residents including a swimming pool and lounge. No retail is planned at grade, with the ground level occupied by amenity spaces and residential units.

Looking south, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Green space is planned to the west and south of the podium, with a POPS at the west end of the site sliding into the green spaces immediately to the north—developed as part of the neighbouring townhouse project—and eventually the public green space at Davenport Square Park (below).

3D Aerial view, looking west, showing the Davenport Village area, image via Google Maps

While the SPA provides new—and revised—details of the project, the proposal dates back to 2016. Last June, a rezoning application first brought plans for the site to light, with the project now evolving though the site planning process. While the initial proposal called for three towers at heights of 30, 28, and 26 storeys, the revised plan sees the buildings slightly reconfigured, with new heights of 32, 28, and 24 storeys.

Rear view, looking northeast, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The residential unit configuration remains largely unchanged, with the new plans calling for a total of 1,062 rental units (a decrease of six suites). The units would come in a mix of 4 bachelor, 755 one-bedroom, 158 two-bedroom, and 149 three-bedroom suites. The 755 one-bedroom apartments makes up just over 71% of all units, with just under 15% devoted to two-bedroom suites, and approximately 14% of apartments planned as three-bedroom homes. A total of 712 parking spaces are planned across a two-level underground garage, with 584 reserved for residents, and 127 spots slated for residential visitors.

Rear view, looking northwest, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Architecturally, a combination of spandreled window-wall glazing and more solid precast cladding characterizes the building envelopes, with an attempt at some degree of aesthetic variety evidenced through the slightly irregular pattern of two cladding systems that plays out across the three towers. Meanwhile, the project takes a more inventive approach below grade, with the towers making us of geo-thermal energy to offer a relatively efficient and environmentally sensitive heating and cooling system.

From a planning perspective, the site forms part of the Davenport Village Secondary Plan, which sets out land use regulations for the hemmed-in post-industrial stretch between Dupont and the Hydro corridor at Davenport, west of Lansdowne. The subject site forms Parcel 6 of the Secondary (below), with the Fuse towers located on Parcel 8, and the smaller townhouse developments taking up the lands to the north, along with a number of restored and repurposed (formerly industrial) heritage buildings.

The Davenport Village Secondary Plan area, image via City of Toronto

We will keep you updated as the rental project continues to evolve, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.