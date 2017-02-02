| by Jack Landau |

Among the newest condominium towers in Toronto's Entertainment District, Tableau Condominiums by Urban Capital, ALIT Developments, and Malibu Investments, rises 36 storeys from the southeast corner of Richmond and Peter Streets. Five years ago on February 21, 2012, the three-storey brick-clad warehouse fronting Peter Street and an attached two-storey building fronting onto Richmond Street were being cleared in advance of demolition.

Facing southeast towards the Tableau site, 2012, image by Forum contributor drum118

Fast forward to October 10, 2016, and the buildings have been replaced by the Wallman Architects-designed Tableau. Fronting Peter Street, the development features a contemporary reinterpretation of the former three-storey brick building's west facade, sheltered by the podium's tabletop arrangement. Along Richmond Street, where the two-storey building was, is now a sheltered pedestrian-friendly plaza, anchored by the vibrant green poles of Shayne Dark's 'Nova' art installation at the east end.

Facing southeast towards Tableau, 2016, image by Forum contributor TheKingEast

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!