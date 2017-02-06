| by Stefan Novakovic |

In late 2014, an OPA and rezoning proposal for a 30-storey, 365-unit tower was tabled for the southeast corner of Sheppard East and Pharmacy in Scarborough. Replacing a mid-century strip mall, the Liberty Development project called for urban density to be added to a stretch of Sheppard characterized by a sporadic mixture of high- and mid-rise apartments, low-slung retail plazas, and house form construction.

After an appeal was filed with the OMB in 2015 for lack of a decision from the City, the developers and the City were able to settle on a reduced 18-storey height for the project. At the April 2016 hearing, the City was in support of the project, with opposition coming from a local property owners group looking for no more than 15 storeys. With OMB approving the 18-story settlement, the project has re-entered the City of Toronto's planning process, with a Site Plan Approval (SPA) recently filed.

Looking north, image courtesy of Liberty Developments

The reworked Turner Fleischer Architects design meets the corner with an 18-storey point tower, while a seven-storey podium extends east along the the Sheppard frontage. Being marketed as 'Wish Condos', it features 274 residential units.

Three retail areas line Sheppard, replacing some of the site's existing commercial uses, which, despite the strip mall typology, are notably varied and fine-grained. A total of just over 1,000 m² of retail is planned. On either side of the residential lobby, meanwhile, a pair of amenity spaces front Pharmacy, with vehicle access provided just south of the tower volume.

Ground floor plan, click for a closer view, image via submission to the City of Toronto

At the south end of the lot, much of the site is occupied by 29 surface parking spots, more of which are aimed at retail customers. Just north of the roundabout pick up and drop-off area, a central loading space connects to the project's three-level underground garage. Featuring 299 spaces, the combined surface and underground parking provides 328 spots, of which 286 are intended for residential use.

Exceeding a 1/1 ratio of parking to residential units, the site's relatively car-oriented surroundings mean that the area does not offer much in the way of pedestrian amenities or higher order transit. Depending on the future of the Sheppard East LRT—or Sheppard Subway extension—the decades to come could create a much more transit-friendly environment, though the launch of any potential project remains some years away.

Black and white view of the north elevation, image via submission to the City of Toronto

In terms of material composition, the tower is dominated by glazed surfaces. Along the north elevation—which is required to be bird-friendly—27% of the surface area is covered by opaque cladding, with the remainder of the elevation clad in glazing. Alongside the fritted (32%) and shaded (15%) glass, just over a quarter (26%) of the north elevation is set to be clad in back-painted spandrel.

The 274 residential suites feature a unit mix of 135 one-bedroom (49%), 126 two-bedroom (46%), and 13 three-bedroom (4%) units.

The site in 2015, looking southeast, image via Google Maps

We will keep you updated as the project continues to make its way through the planning process, and more information becomes available.