| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a northeast view over the Spadina and Dundas intersection in Toronto's Chinatown. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by matthewsmithphoto, this shot shows a southbound streetcar passing through the intersection, set against the changing north Downtown skyline.

Northeast view over the Spadina-Dundas intersection, image by matthewsmithphoto via Flickr

