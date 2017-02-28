| by Momin Ahmad |

Construction at Amexon Development Corporation's Residences of 488 University Avenue has come a long way since site activity commenced in the Summer of 2015. Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of the project's east facade, showcasing the re-cladding that has replaced the former building's concrete grille façade with a glazed envelope.

East facade of The Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Jack Landau

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!