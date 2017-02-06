| by Jack Landau |

Since opening in 2009, The Shops at Don Mills has grown to become a community hub in the Don Mills and Lawrence area, and has sparked regeneration in its immediate surroundings. Following in the footsteps of recent additions Reflections Residences at Don Mills Condos and Liv Lofts, the team of Fram Building Group and Cadillac Fairview is currently completing another condominium development on The Donway, just to the west of the Shops. Now months from opening, Flaire will add hundreds of new residents on the edge of the already lively shopping complex.

Flaire viewed from The Donway West, image by Forum contributor amlem

The Giannone Petricone Associates-designed project features two flowing 11-storey volumes connected by a four-storey base. Reminiscent of Space Age Modern architecture, the design relies on a window wall glazing system with heavy black mullions and clear vision glass, surrounded by undulating balconies clad in a combination of frosted and clear glass guards. As of the beginning of the February, only the occasional panel here and there—along with the areas where the construction hoists ran—are still awaiting cladding installation.

Flaire viewed from The Shop at Don Mills, image by Forum contributor amlem

The base of the building's vehicle-oriented west side—fronting onto a landscaped motor court on The Donway West—caters to the area's established semi-suburban culture with a modernist porte-cochere and a glass-enclosed lobby separated from the street by landscaping, while the east side will meet the emerging pedestrian-oriented Shops at Don Mills with a retail contribution.

Once construction wraps up later in the year, Flaire will add 285 new condominium units to the west edge of the Shops at Don Mills complex, while serving as a bridge between the upscale shopping to the east and the established rental housing community to the west.

