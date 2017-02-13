| by Jack Landau |

Toronto developer who salvaged Banksy graffiti installs it in pedestrian pathway; "See you in court": Bombardier, Metrolinx and the light rail transit cars; Why a ‘treasure’ of a Toronto school building is headed for demolition; and more news:

Toronto developer who salvaged Banksy graffiti installs it in pedestrian pathway (Globe and Mail)

East end parents rally around Olympic hero to save local pool (Toronto Star)

"See you in court": Bombardier, Metrolinx and the light rail transit cars (Transit Toronto)

Why a ‘treasure’ of a Toronto school building is headed for demolition (Globe and Mail)

Historicist: Opening the Eaton Centre (Torontoist)

Bombardier asks court to stop Metrolinx from cancelling $770M contract for 182 light-rail vehicles (Financial Post)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Glazing Climbs Up Arquitectonica's Pierce Boston (Boston)

The Evolution of Nanjing's Zaha Hadid-Designed Supertall (Nanjing)