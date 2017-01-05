| by Stefan Novakovic |

Set to begin construction on Dundas at Sumach in Toronto's Regent Park, the 27-storey condominium marketed as 'The Wyatt' will contribute an additional 342 residential units to the reimagined neighbourhood. With the first two phases of the Regent Park revitalization now practically wrapped up, the bones of a new community—developed through a partnership between the Toronto Community Housing and the Daniels Corporation—are in place as more mixed-income residential density gradually returns to the area.

The Wyatt, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Designed by KPMB Architects, the tower will rise from an elongated six-storey podium, which will introduce new retail—and improved sidewalk conditions—to Regent Park's increasingly animated stretch of Dundas Street West. Featuring interiors by the IBI Group, the project will include some 25,000 ft² of residential amenities, including two expansive outdoor spaces topping the podium.

Another look at the street level, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

While some of our recent stories have looked at The Wyatt's public realm improvements and communal amenities, we now take a more detailed look at the finishes of the residential suites. Featuring one to three-bedroom and studio suites ranging in size from 373 ft² to 1,427², the project offers a variety of living spaces. A detailed overview of unit features is found on the project's official website.

At 678 ft², the 'Sepia' suite is one of the larger one-bedroom layouts, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Featuring 9' and 10' ceilings—with textured white finishes in all areas except the kitchens—throughout the principal living spaces, the suite walls will be finished in latex flat white primer and paint, with a semi-gloss finishes in the kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry/storage areas.

While the 973 ft² 'The Noir' is a relatively average-sized two-bedroom, it's notable for an expansive balcony, image via Daniels

Suites will be accented by 2" casings and 4" baseboards, while balconies will feature poured concrete finishes and painted undersides. Ground floor units, penthouses, and selected terrace suites will also have individual BBQ gas lines for outdoor cooking.

A kitchen suite vignette at the project's sales centre, image courtesy of UT Forum contributor skycandy

Kitchens will also be outfitted with quartz countertops, and 24" appliances, with custom cabinetry and 'soft-close' hardware. Doubling as dining spaces, the kitchen islands provide additional storage and prep space. Meanwhile, bathrooms are set to include deep soaker tubs and custom one-piece vanities.

A terrace suite, the 1,163 ft² 'The Charm' features a large patio and three bedrooms, image via Daniels

