| by Stefan Novakovic |

Following a successful OMB rezoning appeal in October of 2016, Tribute Communities and Greybrook Realty Partners' proposal for 'Max Condos' at 81 Mutual Street is back before the City of Toronto's planning department. With the 38-storey residential project—which was first proposed in 2014—now reduced to 36 levels, a recently submitted site plan for the revised development sees plans for condominium take another step forward.

Looking south on Mutual Street, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the tower's design has changed since the initial proposal. Attempting to highlight a less rectilinear form while adding some cosmetic articulation to the podium, the redesigned project offers a somewhat different aesthetic. Meanwhile, the slight reduction in density also sees the number of condominium units brought down from 375 to 363.

Above the 285 m² of street-level retail and 509 m² of office space, the project's 363 condominium units will be joined by 22 rental suites, replacing the site's existing housing stock. The condominiums will feature a unit mix of 22 bachelor (6%), 234 one-bedroom (64%), 98 two-bedroom (27%), and 31 three-bedroom (9%) suites.

A close-up of the podium, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Below grade, the project's parking plan remains relatively unaltered, with a total of 105 spaces planned. Of these, 80 spots will be reserved for residents, making for a ration of approximately 0.2 spaces per units. As with a number of other recent projects in the downtown core, this ratio reflect's the area's central location and relatively strong transit connectivity.

Proposed for a mostly vacant site, the project would replace a surface lot and a small residential building at 77 Mutual (below, right)—with the existing rental units re-incorporated in the new development.

The site (right) in 2016, image via Google Maps

We will keep you updated as the planning process continues, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project's history and evolution by checking out our dataBase file, linked below.