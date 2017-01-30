| by Jack Landau |

The skyline of South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area is punctuated by Mattamy and Biddington's Lago at the Waterfront, with the 50-storey condominium tower currently standing as the tallest building on the area's young skyline. The Mattamy and Biddington team continues to invest in the area, with sales now in full swing for their new Vita on the Lake development, which will rise with a simple rectilinear design, 53 storeys high.

Vita on the Lake (blue tower left of centre) within the Humber Bay Shores community, image by Craig White

Adding context to the pre-construction renderings being used to market the project, Vita on the Lake's presentation centre offers a model of the community's current and future buildings (above), as well as a scale model of the tower itself (below). The neighbourhood model allows prospective buyers to visualize Vita's relationship with the surrounding community, while the building model provides a much more detailed representation of the tower's exterior features and finishes.

Scale model in the Vita on the Lake presentation centre, image by Craig White

Vita on the Lake will rise from a four-storey podium clad in dark-hued brick accented by white precast, while windows and grey spandrel panels are framed with grey mullions. The podium's multiple volumes provide terraces on the second and fifth floors, which are given over to residents as outdoor amenity space. The image below also highlights the building's ground level forecourt, with landscaping designed by gh3.

Podium of Vita on the Lake's scale model, image by Craig White

Among the outdoor spaces, the scale model shows Vita's rooftop outdoor pool and lounge with a barbecue area, while U31-appointed interior amenity spaces such as the fitness centre, party room, bar, dining room, and indoor lounges aren't pictured.

Rooftop amenity on Vita on the Lake's scale model, image by Craig White

Just west of the podium, the model shows a "neighbourhood open space" containing trees, lawns, and sitting areas. The green space will come as part of the neighbouring development, but will serve as one of the gathering spaces for residents of all Humber Bay Shores buildings.

Park to the west of Vita on the Lake, image by Craig White

Vita on the Lake will bolster the burgeoning community with 489 more suites, coming in studio, one, and two-bedroom layouts, and sized from 390 ft² to just under 2,000 ft². Most of these will be located on the building's tower floors, a simple rectilinear design by Graziani + Corazza Architects meant to provide a rest from the busier designs surrounding it.

Vita on the Lake's scale model, image by Craig White

