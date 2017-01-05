| by Jack Landau |

At the meeting point of Toronto's Bedford Park and Ledbury Park neighbourhoods, single-family homes remain the dominant building typology. While the area's tree-canopied side streets support smaller scaled housing, a nascent collection of mid-rise intensification projects continue to reshape the area's main drag on Avenue Road. The latest project in the area to hit the market is Stafford Homes' Avenue & Park, a 7-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed condominium development planned (and named) for the corner of Avenue Road and Bedford Park, a short distance north of Lawrence Avenue West. With marketing for the project in full swing, we are learning more about Avenue & Park's 36 units, some of which are in excess of 3,000 ft² large.

Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Even the smallest units offered at Avenue & Park exceed the area's average condo sizes. At 946 ft², the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Suite 205 features a compact yet efficient layout offering east exposures overlooking Avenue Road. The combined kitchen/living/dining area will be flanked by a pair of bedroom, the master bedroom with its walk in closet and ensuite bath to one side, the second bedroom and its ensuite with shower to the other.

Suite 205 at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

At almost double the size of the layout above, Suite 404 is boasts 1,804 ft² with two bedrooms and a library. Each bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom, while the suite also includes a powder room off the central space. A library space and an inset balcony with north exposure will offer this suite's residents private indoor and outdoor oases.

Suite 404 at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Higher up the building, unit sizes continue to increase, with the 2,594 ft² Suite 601 offering several hundred additional feet of indoor space as well as ample outdoor living areas. This 2-bedroom + library layout includes a master bedroom and second bedroom with their own ensuite bathrooms, as well as a powder room just off of the main living/dining area. The kitchen is spacious enough to have a family room space at one end. The highlight of this corner unit with south and west exposures are the three outdoor living spaces, two south-facing balconies and an expansive west-facing terrace.

Suite 601 at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Avenue & Park's penthouse level will contain just four units, each offering a substantial rooftop terrace rivalling many of the neighbourhood's deep-lot back yards in area. Among this limited collection, Suite PH4 is another 2 bedroom + library layout, offering an impressive 2,936 ft² of space. Like units 404 and 601 above, both the master bedroom and second bedroom for this penthouse suite, include ensuite bathrooms, while the suite is also provided with a powder room. The unit features south and east exposures, with a balcony in the southeast corner.

PH4 (first level) at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

Stairs lead up to a 2,460 ft² rooftop terrace. This large outdoor space—itself exceeding the size of most Toronto condo units—will include ￼features like a natural gas bbq connection, a hot tub, and outdoor seating and dining areas.

PH4 (second level) at Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Homes

We will keep you updated as the project progresses, and the start of construction nears.