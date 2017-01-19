| by Jack Landau |

City watchdog asked to investigate misleading briefing note on Scarborough subway; Plan for massive nightclub on Toronto’s waterfront alarms residents; Reasons to Look Forward to York University’s New Subway; and more news:

City watchdog asked to investigate misleading briefing note on Scarborough subway (Toronto Star)

Plan for massive nightclub on Toronto’s waterfront alarms residents (Globe and Mail)

Reasons to Look Forward to York University’s New Subway (Torontoist)

TTC ridership flatlines, officials warn agency may not meet 2017 goal (Toronto Star)

Rex Murphy Doesn’t Understand Transit Planning, or Economics, or Why We All Must Die One Day (Torontoist)

Tim Hudak: land transfer tax hurting housing supply (Financial Post)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Groundscrapers: The Antithesis of the Skyscraper (Global)

Golden State Warriors Celebrate Ground Breaking of New Arena (San Francisco)

Revamp of London Stadium Given the Green Light (London)

Construction Imminent for 1101 S Wabash in Downtown Chicago (Chicago)