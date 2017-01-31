| by Stefan Novakovic |

In 2017, it's almost impossible to stand at the corner of Yonge & Eglinton and find an entirely familiar landscape. Even by the standards of a city where unending high-rise construction is par for the course, the Midtown hub is an exceptionally active locus of development. With the upcoming Crosstown LRT set to make the neighbourhood one of Toronto's most connected transit nodes, developers are looking to capitalize on the area's growing centrality, with a wave of applications in the works. The latest? A 48-storey condo tower on Roehampton just east of Yonge.

39-41 Roehampton, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Immediately adjacent to the E Condos site that dominates the northeast corner of the Yonge & Eglinton intersection, a submission for the site at 39-41 Roehampton was tabled to the City of Toronto in late December. Proposed by Metropia and Capital Developments, the plans call for a 617-unit condominium to replace a pair of low-rise buildings currently occupying the properties. In addition, a new POPS would provide a new entry point to Eglinton Station from the north.

Site plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Situated on the south side of Roehampton, the site is actually comprised of three properties.

At 39 Roehampton, an eye-catching two-building condominium contains 27 residential units, and dates back to 1990. In a rare move, the condo owners voted over 80% in favour of dissolving the condominium corporation and selling to the developers. 80% is the threshold required by the Condo Act to trigger so drastic an action. It is reported that some owners were unhappy with the sale price and are suing the condo corporation.

Next door, the older house-form property at 41 Roehampton is occupied by the Kohai Educational Centre, a private elementary school.

Finally, the site also features part of the rear parking lot for the property at 50 Eglinton East, with the 7.62-metre parcel set to make up part of the POPS, providing TTC access via a connection to the PATH level of E Condos to the west.

Aerial view of the approximate site, image via Google Maps

Approximately 8 metres wide, the project's 440 m² POPS would be directly integrated with a similarly sized space on the E Condos site, making for a 16 metre wide, 877 m² public space. According to the project's planning rationale, "[m]ultiple seating areas are proposed, as well as a dog walk area," and a mix of hard- and spoftscaping. Connected to the POPS, another seating area is planned along the front of the building on Roehampton, along with planters, landscaped strips, and decorative paving. The project's landscaping is appointed by Terraplan Landscape Architects.

The lower levels, with the POPS seen at right, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by TACT Architecture, the project would replace the existing buildings on Roehampton with a 48-storey tower. Grounded by a tiered 12-storey base structure, the 36 tower levels feature an average floorplate of about 819 metres—exceeding the City's guidelines for 750 m² point tower footprints.

The upper tower levels, image via submission to the City of Toronto

At street level, the base building is fronted by landscaping and public space, with a double-height ground floor occupied by the residential lobby, as well as a garbage room, moving room, bicycle storage room, loading space and an underground ramp. Amenities take up the second level—as well as part of the ninth—with the remainder of the interior space given over to residential suites. The project also features a direct underground connection to the E Condos retail concourse—via a knockout panel—allowing TTC access directly from the building.

Looking east at the Roehampton frontage and part of the POPS, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The unit mix calls for 10 bachelor, 443 one-bedroom, and 164 two-bedroom suites, with no three-bedroom homes planned. Below grade, a three-level parking garage would house 131 parking spots, with the relatively low proportion of vehicle spaces to units reflecting what will be an increasingly transit-oriented location. 618 bicycle spaces are also planned, with 556 reserved for residents and 62 for visitors.

