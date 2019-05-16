| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back almost exactly one year for a view of a rising condominium development eat of Toronto's Downtown Core. Back in May 2018, podium levels could be seen taking shape for East United Condos, a 24-storey Giannone Petricone Associates-designed development by SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes. An aerial view facing north from the nearby Distillery District also offered a glimpse of The Selby in the background and E Condos under construction in the distance.

Looking north to East United Condos, May 2018, image by Forum contributor Razz

A year later, the same vantage point shows East United Condos in the process of topping out at its final 83-metre height above the Parliament and Adelaide intersection. In the background, The Selby and E Condos have both wrapped up construction, while a new crane with its yellow boom marks the construction site for the new home: Power and Adelaide condominium development across Parliament Street from the East United site.

Looking north to East United Condos, May 2019, image by Forum contributor Razz

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto.

* * *

