| by Jack Landau |

The redevelopment of Sunnybrook Plaza at Bayview and Eglinton in Midtown Toronto is moving forward with a recent application for Site Plan Approval. The latest changes to the proposal come in response to approval conditions secured in a settlement with the OMB in 2016. With the two-building development set to become a purpose-built rental community, property owner RioCan REIT has teamed up with Concert Properties, known for their large portfolio of West Coast rental properties and their growing Toronto portfolio as well.

Aerial view looking northwest over Sunnybrook Plaza redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

The updated plans come with major revisions to the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed project, most notably the buildings' heights and exterior expression. The project has been redesigned with the OMB-mediated heights of 16 and 11 storeys (55.9 and 44.05 metres high), reduced from the previous 19 and 13-storey heights. The plan also seeks to revise the 2016 OMB settlement by increasing the amount of gross floor area permitted for the site.

Evolution of the Sunnybrook Plaza redevelopment, images via submission to City of Toronto

Major changes to massing and exterior expression are evident in the latest diagrams and renderings, now featuring a rectilinear massing, and a mix of brick, limestone-hued precast, and window wall cladding making up the exterior expression.

West tower, Sunnybrook Plaza redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 417 rental units are proposed in the updated plan, a reduction from the previous 426. These are now proposed in a mix of 75 studio units with average sizes of 36 m², 183 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 61 m², 132 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 75 m², and 27 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 102 m².

East tower, Sunnybrook Plaza redevelopment, image via submission to City of Toronto

The residential component would be anchored to the Bayview and Eglinton intersection by 2,761 m² of retail space lining the main frontages, as well as a mix of office and amenity space. Much of the 1,294 m² of office space is proposed on the second floor of the 11-storey east building in a contiguous space of 1,109 m² (11938 ft²).

The development is located at Leaside station on the Crosstown LRT, set to open in 2021.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.