| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of new towers rising into the Downtown Toronto skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Razz, this shot looks northwest from high above the Distillery District, centred on the rising Dundas Square Gardens and Wellesley on the Park condo developments, with Stanley Condominiums ascending on the right.

Looking northwest at new towers rising into the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

