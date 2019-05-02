| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us above Toronto's Entertainment District for a sun-drenched view facing northeast. Captured by Forum contributor friendlyfuture, this shot shows the new 55-storey Residences of 488 University Avenue topping out at its final height on the left side of the image.

Sunset view over Toronto's Entertainment District, image by Forum contributor friendlyfuture

