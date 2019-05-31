| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a shot of South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area, where a growing collection of condominium towers has formed an impressive skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Keyz, this view looks west over Lake Shore Boulevard at Park Lawn, showing the large former Mr. Christie/Kraft Bakery site awaiting redevelopment.

Dusk in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores area, image by Forum contributor Keyz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.