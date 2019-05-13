| by Jack Landau |

An application submitted to the City of Toronto last week seeks rezoning and an Official Plan amendment to permit a mid-rise condominium development on Bayview Avenue, between Highway 401 and Sheppard Avenue in North York. Proposed by site owner Dormer Homes, the plan calls for a seven-storey, Kirkor Architects-designed building to rise at 2810 Bayview Avenue.

Site of 2810 Bayview, image via submission to City of Toronto

Proposed for the west side of Bayview Avenue, steps from Bayview subway station, the proposal calls for a building rising 83 feet, and containing 53 condominium units in a mix of 22 one-bedrooms with average sizes of 58 m², 20 two-bedrooms with average sizes of 95 m², and 11 three-bedrooms with average sizes of 145 m².

Bayview Avenue elevation for 2810 Bayview, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents of the building would have access to an amenity area provided on the ground floor at the northwest corner of the site with a 156 m² programmable space and a 109 m² outdoor terrace.

Looking north to 2810 Bayview, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would be served by a two-level underground garage, accessed via a driveway from Irvington Crescent. A total of 80 spaces are proposed—73 resident spaces and 7 visitor spaces—2 of the spaces located at grade.

Looking southeast to 2810 Bayview, image via submission to City of Toronto

Exterior finishes include a window wall cladding system with a mix of clear vision glazing and grey opaque spandrel glass framed in white and grey precast concrete, brick and stone veneers, as well as grey and white metal panels.

Looking northeast to 2810 Bayview, image via submission to City of Toronto

