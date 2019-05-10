| by Jack Landau |

Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' planned Auberge On The Park community is set to bring three new condominium towers to the area of Leslie Station on the Crosstown LRT in Toronto's Don Mills area. With two towers already sold and gearing up for construction, Tridel is moving forward with the marketing of the third and final phase of the Graziani + Corazza-designed community, a 39-storey tower branded Chateau.

The project offers 251 condominium units, with an initial release of suites ranging in size from 950 ft² to 2,346 ft², and layouts available in a range of two-bedroom, two-bedroom+den, three-bedroom, penthouse, and townhome plans. The suite offerings include a selection of units known as the Signature Collection, offering deluxe-sized suites with high-floor views.

Three of these Signature Collection suites are currently available, with more on the way. The three currently listed are all found on the tower’s 33rd floor, in two-bedroom and two-bedroom+den layouts, and range in area from 1,519 ft² up to 2,346 ft², priced between $1.45 million and $2.45 million.

The suites themselves will feature 9' and 10' ceilings, a mix of engineered hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, kitchens with double square edge granite or engineered quartz countertop with matching slab backsplashes, and integrated Miele appliances.

Signature Collection suites will offer generously-sized outdoor living spaces, with the three units currently listed having either balconies or terraces that ranging in area from 151 ft² up to 552 ft².

Suites in the building, including the Signature Collection, will be tricked out with Tridel Connect, a new smart home system already implemented at Tridel’s flagship Ten York development. The system will allow residents to see who’s at their door, adjust temperature settings, and many other features remotely. Tridel Connect also allows residents to access the parking garage via a license plate recognition system, eliminating the need for a fob or to buzz security.

Tridel is targeting the building's first occupancies to begin in early 2024.

