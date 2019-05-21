| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Our annual Growth to Watch For series is back for another year, bigger, taller, and more comprehensive than ever before. Over the course of the year, we're bringing you to every significant development happening across the city and beyond the 416 into the Greater Toronto Area. We're covering everything from projects just proposed, to those advancing their way through the planning process, to those already under construction or about to be completed.

A total of 25 reports will be available to subscribers throughout the year, with four released so far. (Details about how to get them can be found at the bottom of this article.) For a taste of what's offered in the fifth report, here's a sneak peek at the 30 km² area highlighted.

This report follows a winding path north and west from where the previous report left off, moving along Dupont Street to Dundas West, through the heart of The Junction, back east along St. Clair, north through Forest Hill to Eglinton, and then back west to where we leave off at Keele. Mid-rise development is the primary typology being built along these east-west arteries, with a few high-rises nodes along the way.

Map outlining the area covered, image via Apple Maps

Among the long list of proposed, approved, and under-construction mid-rise developments in this report, several will feature bold architectural statements. These include a pair of striking projects on Dupont Street, both designed by Teeple Architects; the flowing curves and Cloud City-style platforms of Freed Developments'proposed ANX Condos, and the stacked box aesthetic of Tridel's under-construction Bianca Condos.

ANX Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

Some of these mid-rise stretches are interrupted by pockets of high-rise density, including the long-anticipated redevelopment of Galleria Mall at Dupont and Dufferin. With sections of the mall already closed, the redevelopment is being rolled out in phases, starting with Block 5 led by ELAD Canada and Freed Developments.

Galleria Block 5, image via submission to City of Toronto

Our reports cover more than just mid- and high-rise development, and the 30 km² area includes a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West where a significant transit project is taking shape below grade. The Crosstown LRT is still over 2 years from opening, though recent progress on the major new transit line is approaching the light at the end of the (twin-bored) tunnel(s).

Cedarvale LRT station in January 2019, image courtesy of Metrolinx

New Growth to Watch For 2019 reports are being released on a regular basis, each covering a different section of the Greater Toronto Area. The series' upcoming sixth report will move north and west, covering the change taking place in the North Etobicoke and Weston areas.

