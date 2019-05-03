| by Jack Landau |

A spring tradition returns this month with the 20th annual edition of Doors Open Toronto, sponsored by Great Gulf. Running on the May 25 – 26 weekend, this year's event celebrates 20 years by both looking back to the event’s first 20 years and looking forward to its next 20. The 156 locations across the city from the Rouge Valley to the Etobicoke Creek, and from the Lake all the way north to the City limit at Steeles, are tied to the theme “20 Something.” Today, we'll take a quick look at some of the expected highlights for this year.

Doors Open locations around Toronto, image via toronto.ca

A number of Doors Open classics are back this year, ranging from heritage architectural icons to modernist landmarks. Returning favourites for 2019 include Bay Lower Subway Station, Commerce Court North, The Design Exchange, Osgoode Hall, the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, the Toronto City Hall observation deck, and the Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library.

R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, image by Jack Landau

A number of buildings are on the list for the first time too, including several that recently wrapped up construction. Some of the new highlights worth checking out this year include the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (Tower Automotive Building), Artscape Daniels Launchpad, and the University of Toronto's Myhal Centre for Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Another significant addition this year is the new Eglinton Maintenance and Storage Facility, built for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT set to open in 2021.

Myhal Centre atrium, image by Jack Landau

As with previous years, 2019's Doors Open will offer the chance to visit a number of architecture studios across the city. This year, attendees can step inside the offices of firms including Brook McIlroy, Cumulus Architects, Diamond Schmitt Architects, dkstudio architects inc., DTAH, Hariri Pontarini Architects, IBI Group, Kohn Partnership Architects Inc., Kohn Shnier Architects, LGA Architectural Partners, PARTISANS, RAW Design, Studio Lau, SvN Architects + Planners, Sweeny &Co Architects Inc., Syllable Inc., TACT Achitecture Inc., and Taylor Hazell Architects.

DTAH's office, 2017, image by Edward Skira

This year’s event also features 10 walking tours ranging from one-to-two hours in length, with limited spaces and mandatory registration. Tours will cover the stories, architecture, and neighbourhoods that make our city unique. Registration for these tours opened last week, and additional spaces will become available on Thursday, May 16. Other features this year include programs highlighting the theme “20 Something” through architecture, youth, and Indigenous communities, as well as film screenings and a series of talks from architects, designers, artists, and community leaders.

You can learn more about the 156 sites accessible for this year's Doors Open by visiting the event website, which continues to be updated. Photos from the event can be shared using our dedicated Doors Open Forum thread.

