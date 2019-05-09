| by Jack Landau |

Just over two months after SickKids Hospital submitted a Site Plan Approval (SPA) application for their new B+H Architects-designed Patient Support Centre (PSC), demolition has begun to clear the site for the renowned healthcare institution's next addition to their Downtown Toronto campus. Before the new tower can rise 22 storeys, crews must demolish the existing Elizabeth McMaster Building, a 1983-built 8-storey structure at the corner of Elm and Elizabeth Streets.

Looking northeast to the Elizabeth McMaster Building, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Following the closure of the Elizabeth McMaster Building at the end of 2018, crews from PCL have moved in, and interior demolition has progressed in the months since, emptying the building for its upcoming structural teardown. Most recently, the first exterior demolition began on a one-storey section at the north end of the site, along the Walton Street frontage.

Demolition at the north end of the Elizabeth McMaster Building, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Directly above it, the first significant cut has been made into the McMaster Building's exterior. The close-up shot below shows the peeled back aluminum facade revealing insulation and cinderblock walls, as well as a dark, empty interior.

Demolition at the north end of the Elizabeth McMaster Building, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Being built as the first phase in SickKids' 'Project Horizon', the 22-storey tower will reach a height of 102 metres. The 39,652 m² building will house "interdisciplinary education and simulation spaces that will bring physicians, nurses, hospital administration and Foundation employees together in a light-filled environment" according to B+H. A café and atrium is set to make a welcoming street presence. The tower's first four levels are set to be publicly accessible, housing features like conference rooms and a library, and will connect via a skybridge to the main hospital across Elizabeth Street, and the recently built Gilgan Research Tower to the east.

Looking north to the Patient Support Centre, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.