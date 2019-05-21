| by Jack Landau |

Uber gears up for expansion of Toronto operation; Water levels rise on Toronto’s eastern beaches; West Toronto community groups band together to animate laneways; and more news:

Trudeau credits immigration for Canada's growing tech sector at Toronto conference (CBC News)

Uber gears up for expansion of Toronto operation (Toronto Star)

I.M. Pei: A Modernist who wasn’t afraid to explore history (Globe and Mail)

Water levels rise on Toronto’s eastern beaches (Toronto Star)

501 Queen: Low Floor Cars But Wider Headways (Updated) (Steve Munro)

West Toronto community groups band together to animate laneways (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

101-Storey Vista Tower Tops Off in Chicago (Chicago)

The Hub Rises Above Grade Near the University of Calgary (Calgary)

The MacLaren's Heritage Facade Takes a Victory Lap (Edmonton)

Concord Pacific's The Arc Nearing Completion (Vancouver)