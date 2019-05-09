| by Jack Landau |

After years of sitting idle, development is finally coming to the the Runnymede Lands near Victoria Park and Gerrard in Scarborough. Formerly reserved as part of the right-of-way for the long-cancelled Scarborough Expressway, the land is now being unlocked for a new townhome development by Core Development Group, and marketed as Clonmore Urban Towns.

Site of Clonmore Urban Towns, image via Google Maps

The project, with zoning recently established at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT), calls for a stacked townhome community spread across seven blocks labeled A through G, as well as an amenity building at the north end of the site, all with architecture by RAW Design. The 118 units are planned in a mix of 20 one-bedroom units, 62 two-bedroom units, and 36 three-bedroom units. In the standalone amenity building, residents will enjoy a selection of spaces designed by U31, while outdoor spaces are designed by landscape architects Strybos Barron King.

Looking north to Clonmore Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

While marketing information has only just begun to emerge, planning documents submitted for the project earlier this year reveal the materials planned for the townhomes’ exteriors in a mix of precast concrete panels, dark ironspot bricks, and a window wall system with clear glazing and dark mullions. Oko Skin cementitious slat panels will accent the main cladding.

Looking north to Clonmore Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

* * *

