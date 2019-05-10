| by Jack Landau |

Montreal-based developer Broccolini is gearing up for the launch of their first high-rise development in Toronto with River & Fifth Condominiums. Located overlooking the Lower Don Valley a couple blocks from Dundas and River streets, the 37-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed building is part of a wave of new housing, retail, and public space that is revitalizing the area a short transit ride east of the downtown core.

Looking west to River & Fifth Condominiums, image courtesy of Broccolini

Michael Broccolini, VP of Business Development and Finance, introduces the project by saying “It’s as if Toronto kept the east end of downtown a secret for years, but word is finally out. The neighbourhood provides an ideal combination of city and nature, with the Don Valley Trail, Corktown Commons and Riverdale Park all within five minutes from each other, where you can escape the hustle and bustle. It’s a part of the city that aligns with so many of our own community values.”

The project's lofty tower will be balanced by a substantial podium. At ground level, townhomes are incorporated along the Defries Street frontage. The project offers 580 condominium units in total, from 341 ft² studios all the way up to 1,401 ft² three-bedroom layouts, with prices starting in the $400,000s. The suites offer a mix of layouts catering to everyone from singles to families, with features that include wide-planked flooring, two-toned kitchens with modern fixtures, and appliances with matte black finishes. Some suites offer generous terraces.

River & Fifth Condominiums, image courtesy of Broccolini

“River & Fifth is on a very unique site," according to Enzo Corazza, Principal at Graziani + Corazza Architects. "You are slightly removed from the downtown core, on a quiet street that backs on to the Don River and Trail. This sparked the idea to bring a sense of the outdoors inside the building and integrate a natural park feel into the amenity spaces.”

A total of 25,000 ft² in indoor and outdoor amenities are planned. Appointed by interior designers U31, they will share a common aesthetic of greenery complemented by feature lighting, marble veining, natural oak finishes, and sculptural wood seating. Spaces will include a kids’ game room and lounge, a fitness area with a ballet bar and boxing gym, co-working space, and more. Outdoor spaces include a 12th-floor podium-top amenity terrace with a pool overlooking the city, while at ground level a new dedicated park space will run along the south edge of the site.

Co-working space at River & Fifth Condominiums, image courtesy of Broccolini

