Since a 2017 resubmission introduced a revised, scaled back plan for The Benvenuto Group's 71 Redpath Avenue proposal in Midtown Toronto, more changes have been made in subsequent resubmissions, including a reduction from 24 storeys to 21. The most recent list of revisions comes in an application seeking Site Plan Approval (SPA) for the purpose-built rental tower, designed by NEUF architects and SMV Architects.

Building on an updated design introduced in 2018, the latest SPA application proposes a series of minor revisions to reports and drawings at the request of the City regarding Urban Design, Development Engineering, Urban Forestry, Tree Protection, and Plan Review. The tower is planned to rise 69.175 metres (226.9 ft) above the Soudan and Redpath intersection, finished in a mix of white brick masonry cladding, a window wall system with glazing and grey aluminum, curtainwall glass, and stone finish masonry.

The tower will house a total of 180 rental apartments, planned in a mix of 15 studio units with average sizes of 42 m², 86 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 51 m², 74 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 87 m², and 5 three-bedroom units averaging at 150 m². Residents will have access to a collection of amenities with interiors by Bryon Patton and Associates. This includes several spaces on the ground floor, a play room on the 4th floor, and a mix of indoor and outdoor rooftop amenities atop the 21st level.

A four-level underground parking garage will provide 134 spaces; 129 for residents, and 5 for visitors. 162 long-term bicycle parking spaces are also proposed within the garage's P1 level, with 18 visitor locking stations to be provided at grade.

