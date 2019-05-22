| by Julian Mirabelli |

Development in the King-Parliament district hasn't quite matched the flurry of activity in the King-Spadina district since the two competing secondary plans were introduced two decades ago, but in more recent years, King-Parliament has started to see a more significant increase in tower proposals, particularly in the office category. Located on the northern fringes of King-Parliament, a new rental office building at 191 Parliament offering a variety of flexible spaces and live-work units is gearing up for construction, currently being marketed under the name of Parliament & Co.

Rendering looking northeast toward Parliament & Co, image courtesy of Downing Street.

Developed by Downing Street and designed by Kohn Partnership Architects, the building will rise 11 storeys and will feature 337 m² (3,627 ft²) of grade-level retail, 6,235 m² (67,113 ft²) of office space, and 15 live-work units. Stepbacks in the massing of the tower offer a variety of outdoor terraces, along with a shared rooftop terrace on the eleventh floor.

Rendering of the east elevation, image courtesy of Downing Street.

The ground floor will be occupied by services, the main lobby, and two retail units: one fronting onto Parliament Street to the west, and one tucked away at the eastern end of the building, accessed by a covered walkway from Parliament. Floors 2 through 7 contain open-concept office spaces, while floors 8 through 10 house the 15 live-work units. The eleventh floor is given over to common areas, including an event space and dedicated residential amenities.

Interior rendering, image courtesy of Downing Street.

Interior rendering, image courtesy of Downing Street.

Interior rendering, image courtesy of Downing Street.

The building will feature brick-veneered precast panels on the lower three floors, and white concrete precast panels on the upper floors. Nearly the entire north elevation along with the mechanical penthouse will be clad with a randomly-patterned facade of black, grey, and white metal panels. The building features large expanses of windows, designed to give an industrial warehouse aesthetic.

Rendering of the north elevation from the east laneway, image courtesy of Downing Street.

The project is currently seeking Site Plan Approval, with documents recently resubmitted to the City following, additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

