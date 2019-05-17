| by Jack Landau |

A proposal for the northeast corner of Adelaide and Portland streets in Toronto’s Entertainment District continues to evolve in a recent resubmission. Originally proposed in 2016 as a 12-storey condominium development, the Sweeny &Co Architects-designed plan evolved into a 14-storey building by the time a refined version of the project was first resubmitted for rezoning. Now, with an application for Site Plan Approval submitted by developer Minto Group to the City, the plan has made another significant evolution that includes major revisions to the architectural expression.

121 Portland, image via submission to City of Toronto

The most noticeable change is to the exterior, which has been redesigned in response to comments from City planning staff who wanted a "more solid materiality." The revised exterior features a grid of white and copper-hued precast concrete panels, metal balustrade balcony guards, and a mix of opaque spandrel panels and metal slab edge coverings on upper floors.

Exterior details for 121 Portland, image via submission to City of Toronto

Other changes include increases to both the building height and unit count. The new plan measures 8 feet higher than the previous iteration, reaching a maximum height of 49.3 metres. The building would meet the Portland and Adelaide intersection with 276 m² of retail on the ground floor, with 9,469 m² of residential space housed on the levels above.

Base of 121 Portland, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 118 condominium units are proposed, an increase from the previous iteration's 105. These suites are planned in a mix of 48 one-bedrooms with average sizes of 53 m², 46 two-bedrooms with average sizes of 73 m², and 24 three-bedrooms with average sizes of 81 m².

Residents would have access to a total of 472 m² of amenity spaces, 236 m² each of indoor and outdoor amenities. The indoor amenity area is proposed to share the 14th floor with residential units and mechanical space, with stairs and an elevator connecting residents with the outdoor space above on the building’s roof.

Skyline, 121 Portland, image via submission to City of Toronto

