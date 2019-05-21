| by Jack Landau |

Over a year and a half after Madison Group submitted a zoning by-law amendment application for a 45-storey mixed-use condominium tower on the east side of Downtown Toronto at 120 Church, the project has been re-submitted following a settlement between the developer and City reached at LPAT in January. Designed by Teeple Architects with Turner Fleischer Architects as Architect of Record, the plan has undergone several refinements, though the initially-proposed 45-storey, 149.5-metre height remains unchanged.

Updated design for 120 Church, image via submission to City of Toronto

The biggest changes come to the massing, which has been re-designed to respond to the site's irregular shape and varied surroundings. The podium levels have been stepped down to 3, 4 and 5 storeys with a series of terraces that address land uses including the heritage building at the corner of Church and Richmond Streets, which the building wraps around, as well as a new 198 m2 public park to be dedicated to the City.

The previous plan for 442 condominium units has been increased, with the latest rezoning calling for 479 condominium units proposed in a mix of 30 bachelor units, 163 one-bedroom units, 235 two-bedroom units, and 51 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to 1,326 m² (14,273 ft²) of indoor amenity space and 602 m² (6,486ft²) of outdoor amenity space.

Podium of 120 Church, image via submission to City of Toronto

Other changes include the reduction of the building's total gross floor area (GFA) by approximately 6,000 m², with the resulting GFA now broken down between 36,016 m² of residential space, and 2,182 m² of retail space within the podium.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.