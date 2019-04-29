| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Another year gone, another year of growth is on the way. Our annual Growth to Watch For series returns, and this year it is bigger, taller, and more comprehensive than ever before. We bring you every significant development happening across the city, and we'll venture beyond the 416 into the Greater Toront Area, from projects just proposed, to those advancing their way through the planning process, to those already under construction or about to be completed.

Our count last year totalled 882 projects within Toronto's borders, and the numbers look set to increase once again this year. 2018 was a landmark year that saw several high-profile projects get underway, from Toronto's first two supertall towers beginning construction with The One and Pinnacle One Yonge, to transformative master plans like Mirvish Village and The Well beginning to materialize. TOCore was implemented while Reimagining Yonge was not, and Toronto's remake of its parks and public spaces continues with iconic projects like the Meadoway, the Bentway, and Rail Deck Park.

We released our first report of the year last week covering the Entertainment District, and there is a lot to look forward to in 2019. We move west for a peek at what's in our second report of 2019, along with details on how to find the full picture.

This report tours all the development and construction happening in West Queen West, Parkdale, Roncesvalles, King West, Liberty Village, and Fort York areas. Meandering through these ever-popular and steadily growing districts, we have compiled a list of all developments nearing completion, under construction, moving through the planning process, or simply proposed as grand ideas for the future.

Boundaries: Bathurst to Parkside, Ulster/Howard Park to the Lake, image via Apple Maps

In this report, you'll see architecturally-daring projects like Hines' 3XN-designed tower planned at 64-86 Bathurst, as well as the recent PARTISANS and Janet Rosenberg + Studio-led upgrades to Ontario Place, and that public space's uncertain future as the provincial government considers sweeping changes. Carving across a large stretch of the area being covered, popular public space The Bentway will continue to expand in the future, including plans currently advancing for a new 170-metre long pedestrian bridge over Fort York Boulevard.

Conceptual rendering of Phase 2 of The Bentway, image courtesy of Future Landscapes

Other areas of interest include the growing cluster of density in the Liberty Village neighbourhood, and various mid-rise and infill projects in the King West and Queen West areas.

Liberty Market Tower in Liberty Village, image via submission to City of Toronto

