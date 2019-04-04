| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday dusts off a previous Throwback feature from just over a year ago and expands upon it. Back in December 2015, construction had recently started at St Patrick subway station in Downtown Toronto on Residences of 488 University Avenue, a 55-storey tower designed by Core Architects for Amexon Development Corporation. The project's complex engineering places 37 new levels of condominiums above an existing 18-storey, 1968-built office building. Before this complex addition could begin, crews had to remove the building's crumbling concrete grille facade and add a new structural frame around it to carry the added weight.

Re-cladding and structural work for The Residences of 488 University Avenue, December 2015, image by Forum contributor Towered

By February 2018, the Sigmund Soudack & Associates-designed structural frame had been installed and enclosed with a new curtainwall exterior, while forming had commenced for the new residential levels above.

Construction of The Residences of 488 University Avenue, February 2018, image by Forum contributor Towered

Now, the April 2019 view shows the new residential levels rising out of frame, and enclosed with glazing.

The Residences of 488 University Avenue, April 2019, image by Forum contributor Towered

Work is now approaching the tower's mechanical penthouse level, with the building soon to top out at a height of 207 metres. A view looking up from below shows the tower at its current height.

The Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

