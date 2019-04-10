| by Jack Landau |

New marketing material sheds more light on the third phase of Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' plans for the Auberge On The Park community at Leslie Station on the Crosstown LRT in Toronto's Don Mills area. The 39-storey tower branded Chateau will be the final phase of the Graziani + Corazza-designed development, set to rise to the west of the 45-storey Auberge and 29-storey Auberge II. The tower will introduce another 251 condominium suites to the area, along with a collection of amenity spaces featuring interiors by II BY IV DESIGN.

Chateau at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

A two-storey grand lobby will greet those entering the building, where they will find a concierge desk and lounge areas. The Art Deco and modern French-inspired aesthetic will boast stone floors and a mix of gold, white, and blush accents, and will be filled with natural light from large windows.

Lobby, Chateau at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

The ground floor will also offer restrooms, a parcel room, a property management office, and a striking elevator lobby connecting residents to the suites and amenities above.

Elevator lobby, Chateau at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

The bulk of the building’s amenity spaces will be housed on the fifth floor, where a selection of indoor spaces will be surrounded by outdoor terraces. Among the indoor amenities offered on level five is a large party room featuring a bar, a black marble fireplace, billiards tables, and a private dining room.

Party room, Chateau at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

Other spaces found on the fifth floor will include a fitness centre, change rooms, an indoor pool and whirlpool spa, a party room, and an amenity space specially designed for pets. Below, a rendering of the indoor pool and hot tub area shows touches like floor to ceiling glazing, coffered ceilings, and a neutral warm colour palette on the walls.

Indoor pool, Chateau at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

Wrapping the fifth floor's indoor amenities will be a landscaped outdoor terrace. At the north end of the podium, an al fresco dining and barbecue area will feature vines and French-garden inspired plantings, while a south terrace will featuring plenty of loungers with unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline and the adjacent E.T. Seaton Park.

North terrace, Chateau at Auberge On The Park, image courtesy of Tridel/Rowntree

