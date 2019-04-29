| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's South Core area, captured from the main observation deck at the CN Tower. Submitted by Forum contributor torontoboy, this shot looks east over the new mixed-use district, showing two new office towers under construction in the area. In the foreground, 16 York can be seen rising towards a 32-storey height at York and Bremner, while the south tower of CIBC SQUARE is visible in the background, rising towards a 49-storey height at Bay and Lake Shore.

View of Toronto's South Core from the CN Tower, image by Forum contributor torontoboy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.