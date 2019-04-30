| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline as seen from a drone's vantage point above the burgeoning West Don Lands neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this aerial view shows greenery taking over the Corktown Common public space as Spring weather rolls in.

Aerial view over Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

