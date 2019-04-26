| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a distant view of Toronto's Midtown skyline. Captured from near Lawrence and Victoria Park in Scarborough by Craig White, this angle shows the 58-storey E Condos tower dominating the area skyline at a height of 196 metres.

Midtown Toronto skyline, image by Craig White

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.