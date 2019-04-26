Today's Photo of the Day features a distant view of Toronto's Midtown skyline. Captured from near Lawrence and Victoria Park in Scarborough by Craig White, this angle shows the 58-storey E Condos tower dominating the area skyline at a height of 196 metres.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skylineMidtown Toronto skyline, image by Craig White

