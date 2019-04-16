| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto captured from above Allan Gardens. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, the shot shows the rising Dundas Square Gardens development at Dundas and Jarvis, now approaching its final 50-storey height.

Skyline from above Allan Gardens, image by Forum contributor skycandy

