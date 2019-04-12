| by Jack Landau |

As the first phase in Aoyuan International's M2M Condos community gears for launch, new details continue to be released about the multi-phased project that replaces the aging Newtonbrook Plaza on Yonge Street at Cummer Avenue in North York. The five-tower, Wallman Architects-designed development aims to cement itself as a hub in the greater Newtonbrook community, with the first phase to bring new residential density, office space, and retail, and the follow-up phases slated to bring important spaces to serve both the existing neighbourhood and new condominium units.

Aerial view looking west over M2M community, image courtesy of Aoyuan International

Phase 1's infusion of new life to the block will be bolstered by the community amenities planned for later phases. M2M's second phase will bring even more density to the site in the years to follow, along with a community centre and a children's' daycare centre housed in the podium between the two towers. These services will draw in residents from the surrounding area, working with retail space to help create a lively pedestrian presence at street level.

The community and daycare centres will also dovetail with a future park planned east of the towers, located between the yet-to-be-named street running along the rear of the towers and Averill Crescent, east of which the low-rise community spreads out. Renderings and site plan diagrams depict a playground for children and greenspace crisscrossed by walking paths. Back on M2M towers blocks, the east side of the towers will meet the new road with townhome frontages, creating an eye-on-the-street connection between the M2M buildings and the park.

Plan for M2M community including community amenities, image courtesy of Aoyuan International

Meanwhile, the south tower in the project’s first phase—dubbed T1 at M2M—is now accepting registrations as it prepares for its launch this spring.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.