| by Jack Landau |

Since construction commenced on a tight site at 51 Camden Street in late 2016, work has been gradually progressing for a new Shim-Sutcliffe-designed boutique hotel in Toronto's Fashion District. The project from the team of Alterra Group of Companies, Zinc Developments, and Prowinko is moving along as details remain under wraps as to which hotelier will operate the new 13-storey property.

Looking southwest to 51 Camden, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

We last checked in on construction just over one month ago, when forming of the ground floor was wrapping up and work had moved on to forming for the second and third floors above. In the weeks since, the remaining sections of levels 2 and 3 have been formed, while forming has moved on to forming for levels 4 and 5. The faster pace of forming will continue in the coming months, with crews now working on floorplates with repeating layouts that can be built more rapidly.

Looking southeast to 51 Camden, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Our last update in March highlighted the partial reveal for a row of double-height sculptural arches 'carved' through the west side of the hotel's ground floor and B1 level. The recent removal of concrete formwork now offers a much clearer glimpse at the arcaded space, including the roughly-textured board-formed concrete archways with stainless steel inserts.

Looking through the ground level at 51 Camden, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

A new rendering of the space’s interior shows how the Brutalist aesthetic of the variously textured and polished raw concrete will be complemented by warm wood finishes. This impressive space is set to host a bar and restaurant.

Interior at 51 Camden, image via Stuart Wilson/LinkedIn

A view from within the hotel's ground floor offers a look down of the restaurant space in its current state.

Inside 51 Camden, image via Stuart Wilson/LinkedIn

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out our associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.