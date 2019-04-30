| by Jack Landau |

Mid-rise redevelopments along Queen Street are reshaping Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood, where a project that will complete this year will bring a big boost in new residents. Harhay Developments' 875 Queen East at Logan has been under way since early 2017, when the the former Woodgreen Church and a three-storey Victorian retail building were cleared to make way for the new 7-storey, OFFICEArchitecture-designed condominium. Just over two years later, the project is structurally complete and exterior details are taking shape.

Looking southwest to 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The first installation of exterior cladding occurred in September 2017 as forming continued on higher floors. In the time since, forming has wrapped up, glazing has almost entirely enclosed all levels, and masonry cladding has started to make an impact on the building's base volume. Varied tones of red brick are being used for this section, breaking up the massing to replicate the slender retail frontages that dominate Queen Street's ground realm.

Looking southeast to 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

One of the storefronts that previously existed on the corner has been reconstructed and incorporated into the base. The recent removal of protective tarpaulins is offering a first glimpse at the reconstructed three-storey Victorian retail building facades, which feature a darker shade of brick to differentiate them from their contemporary surroundings.

Reconstructed facades at 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Construction of the project is also on track to wrap up later in the year, add 122 new homes and 16,000 ft² of retail space to the neighbourhood. The project will also be home to a relocated Red Door Family Shelter, which was previously housed on the development site in the former Woodgreen Church. Once complete, the new location will once again provide temporary housing for low-income families.

Looking southeast to 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor skycandy

* * *

