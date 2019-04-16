| by Jack Landau |

The first phase in a new block of mid-rise condominium buildings is gearing up for construction near Royal York and Dundas in Etobicoke, with the Benvenuto Group announcing the imminent start of work on the first building of 293 The Kingsway. Set to rise just north of Humbertown Plaza, the 8-storey Quadrangle-designed first phase will bring 350 homes to the area upon completion.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

The Benvenuto Group projects construction to start this fall, having submitted demolition and building permit applications to the City in January.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Meanwhile, with construction around the corner, 80% of the first phase's suites—priced from $399,900 and ranging in area from 494 to 1,505 ft²—have been sold. The remaining 20% of units still represent a wide selection of layouts at pre-construction prices.

Suite interior at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Residents will have access to a collection of amenity spaces by Patton Design Studio. These will include a 3,420 ft² fitness studio, a games room, a pet spa, a dining room and party room. A 7th-floor outdoor rooftop terrace overlooking the surrounding community will feature landscaping by Terraplan/Studio TLA.

Party room at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.