| by Jack Landau |

Construction is racing towards completion for Ryerson University's new Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex on Church Street just north of Dundas in Downtown Toronto. The 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed academic facility and student residence has been under construction since 2015, reaching its final 106-metre height last summer. Work has been steadily advancing in the months since.

Looking northwest to the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

The tower crane for the 30,900 m²/332,604 ft² building was removed in September. While the academic floors in the podium and now nearly fully clad, above, exterior finish installation is progressing on the residential floors, bringing the exterior much closer to the look shown in pre-construction renderings.

Looking west to the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Forum contributor torplanner

Cladding for the tower takes the form of an insulated white aluminum mounted on metal brackets, with vibrant orange accented sections. This material is separated from the building interior by composite wallboard sheathing and a vapour barrier that protects from weather conditions. The final cladding has been installed on three of the four tower elevations, while the east facade over Church Street still awaits much of its finishes.

Cladding on Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Once fully clad and fitted out, the 11,376 m²/122,450 ft² student residence will bring 100 new suites to Ryerson, providing beds for up to 332 students. The building will be anchored to Church Street by the 8 floors and 16,145 m²/173,783 ft²) of institutional space.

Podium at the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.