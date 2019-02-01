| by Jack Landau |

It's been a busy three weeks since we last checked in on the 49-storey first phase of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines’ CIBC Square office complex, just across from the Scotiabank Arena in Downtown Toronto. The WilkinsonEyre-designed tower is currently the tallest commercial development under construction in the region and its skyline impact seems to grow more evident by the day, suggesting frequent updates as construction picks up speed.

CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

As of mid-January, construction of the tower's central concrete core had reached the 25-storey mark. The footprint of the tower core recently reduced in size, with the number of elevators needed decreasing for upper levels. The core size will decrease again two more times as the tower climbs higher, before topping out as early as July. An animated GIF of the tower's ascent as seen by Forum contributor sikandar offers a summary of the last several months of construction.

Work for the tower floors themselves continues closer to ground level, with steel assembly being carried out in tiers. The fourth tier of structural steel installation was completed for levels 5 to 7 in January, and crews are now moving along with the fifth tier on levels 7 to 9.

CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Toron

Along the west side of the ground floor, the installation of steel canopy columns offers the first glimpse of how the tower will meet Bay Street. The now-raised columns are part of the lofty colonnade that will shelter a widened sidewalk and the tower's main lobby entrance along Bay Street.

Columns installed along Bay Street, image by Forum contributor Michael62

East of the tower, work continues on the podium that will house the new Union GO Bus terminal, the opening of which will free up the existing bus terminal site to the north where the second phase office tower will be built. The latest progress involves the forming and reinforcement of the vertical columns that will support level 2 and level 3 of the new bus terminal.

Work on the podium and GO bus terminal, image by Forum contributor Michael62

To the north of the tower, installation of steel decking over the rail corridor is now in its fifth phase of work. Tasks involved in this stage include plumbing, bolting, and torquing of the steel, as well as truss installation. Work on the rail corridor overbuild is limited to overnight hours to avoid disruption of the active track sections at Union Station.

Rail corridor overbuild, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.