| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of Hotel X for a view of Toronto from high above Exhibition Place. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot shows the skyline view and interior finishes of Falcon SkyBar, a three-level venue on the tower's 28th floor.

View from the top of Hotel X, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

